BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Murphy Oil Corp says -
* Murphy Oil Corporation announces preliminary second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.36 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $1.15 billion
* Q2 revenue view $503.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditure guidance for full-year 2016 is being maintained at $620 million
* Full-year 2016 is estimated in range of 173,000 - 177,000 BOEPD
* Q2 2016 production averaged approximately 168,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Production for Q3 2016 is estimated in range of 167,500 - 169,500 BOEPD
* Exited Q2 with total debt of $2.46 billion and $399 million of cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
