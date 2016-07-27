July 27 Hersha Hospitality Trust :

* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share $2.38 - $2.51

* Sees 2016 comparable property revpar growth 2.5% - 3.5%

* Revpar at company's 43 comparable hotels increased 2.6% to $187.00 in q2 2016

* Hersha hospitality trust announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted ffo per share and unit of limited partnership interest in hersha hospitality limited partnership was $0.89 in q2

* Qtrly adr for comparable hotel portfolio increased 1.8% to $213.22, occupancy increased 66 basis points to 87.7%