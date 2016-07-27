BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Hersha Hospitality Trust :
* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share $2.38 - $2.51
* Sees 2016 comparable property revpar growth 2.5% - 3.5%
* Revpar at company's 43 comparable hotels increased 2.6% to $187.00 in q2 2016
* Hersha hospitality trust announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted ffo per share and unit of limited partnership interest in hersha hospitality limited partnership was $0.89 in q2
* Qtrly adr for comparable hotel portfolio increased 1.8% to $213.22, occupancy increased 66 basis points to 87.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."