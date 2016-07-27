BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Neff Corp says -
* Neff Corporation announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenues increased 5.8% to $99.7 million, up from $94.2 million in Q2 of 2015
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in a range of $190 million to $200 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 revenue $99.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $98.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $390 million to $410 million
* 2016 net capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $100 million to $110 million
* FY2016 revenue view $400.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
