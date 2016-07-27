July 28 Goldcorp Inc :
* Says 2016 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of
between 2.8 and 3.1 million ounces, at AISC of between $850 and
$925 per ounce
* "mine general managers will have much greater
accountability for growing net asset value of their individual
businesses," going foward
* Says workforce reductions and other improvement
initiatives are underway at cerro negro
* Qtrly gold production of 613,400 ounces compared to
908,000 in 2015
* Says workforce reductions at Cerro Negro are expected to
deliver approximately $65 million of annual efficiencies
* Qtrly silver produced 5.3 million ounces versus 10.4
million ounces
* In q2,began implementing company-wide program to optimize
all areas of business, deliver $250 million in sustainable
annual efficiencies by 2018
* Qtrly total revenues $921 million versus $1317 million
* Productivity was negatively affected by a large workforce
reduction as part of restructuring process that commenced during
q2
* Says is on schedule to achieve its $250 million efficiency
target by 2018
* Goldcorp reports second quarter 2016 results; expansions
approved at Peñasquito and Musselwhite
* Q2 loss per share $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 2016 earnings were negatively impacted by lower
production, partially offset by an increase in realized gold
price
* Decision to accelerate a significant organizational
restructuring had a short-term, negative impact on gold
production in q2
* Mine management changes undertaken,co reduced number of
employees at corporate and regional offices by approximately
one-third
* Paul harbidge has been appointed senior vice-president
("svp"), exploration
* Steven thomas has been appointed to new role of CFO,
Canada
* As of june 30, 2016, company had total liquidity of
approximately $3.2 billion
* Company's $3 billion revolving credit facility was
recently extended by a year to June 22, 2021
