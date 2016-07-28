BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Cenovus Energy Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32
* Qtrly operating loss per share $0.05
* Remains on track with its plans to bring on two new oil sands expansion phases and achieve up to $500 million in capital
* Continues to anticipate exiting 2016 with foster creek production above 70,000 bbls/d net
* Production at Cenovus's Foster Creek oil sands project averaged approximately 65,000 bbls/d net in Q2
* Production averaged 64,544 bbls/d net in q2 of 2016, an 11% increase from same period of 2015
* Expects about two-thirds of realized cost reductions achieved since end of 2014 will be sustainable even in higher commodity price environment
* Qtrly total oil production 198,080 bbls/d versus 199,954 bbls/d)
* Q2 loss per share $0.32
* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has strong second-quarter operational performance
* In Q2, cenovus recorded severance costs of approximately $19 million related to its 2016 workforce reductions
* Qtrly operating loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.