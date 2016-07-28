July 28 Mednax Inc

* Mednax inc says sees 2016 q3 adjusted eps will be in a range of $1.09 to $1.13

* Mednax reports second quarter gaap eps of $0.89; adjusted eps of $1.03

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.92 to $0.96

* Q2 revenue $772 million versus i/b/e/s view $775.7 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 2 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S