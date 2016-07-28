BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Mednax Inc
* Mednax inc says sees 2016 q3 adjusted eps will be in a range of $1.09 to $1.13
* Mednax reports second quarter gaap eps of $0.89; adjusted eps of $1.03
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 to $1.13
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.92 to $0.96
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.03
* Q2 earnings per share $0.89
* Q2 revenue $772 million versus i/b/e/s view $775.7 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 2 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
