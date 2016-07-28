BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Cabot Microelectronics Corp
* Cabot microelectronics corporation reports strong results for third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 revenue $108.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79 excluding items
* Lowering its full fiscal year guidance range for operating expenses to $133 million to $135 million
* Currently expects to achieve gross profit for full fiscal year around 49 percent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.