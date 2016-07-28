July 28 Memorial Resource Development Corp

* Increased average daily production 68% to 451 mmcfe/d for q2 2016 compared to 268 mmcfe/d for q2 2015

* Memorial resource development corp. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $99 million versus $78.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $155.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of june 30, 2016, mrd has hedged approximately 100% of its expected remaining 2016 production

* Reported adjusted net income for q2 2016 of $21.3 million compared to $17.3 million for the second quarter 2015.

* Net loss from continuing operations of $195.8 million in q2 compared to net loss from continuing operations of $26.6 million