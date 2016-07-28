BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Memorial Resource Development Corp
* Increased average daily production 68% to 451 mmcfe/d for q2 2016 compared to 268 mmcfe/d for q2 2015
* Memorial resource development corp. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $99 million versus $78.6 million
* Q2 revenue view $155.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased average daily production 68% to 451 mmcfe/d for q2 2016
* As of june 30, 2016, mrd has hedged approximately 100% of its expected remaining 2016 production
* Reported adjusted net income for q2 2016 of $21.3 million compared to $17.3 million for the second quarter 2015.
* Net loss from continuing operations of $195.8 million in q2 compared to net loss from continuing operations of $26.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
