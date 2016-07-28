BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Helmerich And Payne Inc
* Operating revenues of $366 million for q3 of fiscal 2016, compared to operating revenues of $661 million
* In u.s. Land segment, expects revenue days (activity) to increase by roughly 3% to 7% during Q4 as compared to q3
* In offshore segment, company expects revenue days to increase by approximately 1% during Q4 as compared to q3
* In international land segment, company expects revenue days to increase by approximately 5% to 10% during Q4 as compared to q3
* Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Excluding any impact from early termination revenue, average rig revenue per day is expected to be roughly $24,000 in q4
* Q3 revenue view $298.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
