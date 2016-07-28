July 28 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Raising its FY gaap and adjusted eps guidance by $0.04/share and narrowing guidance range to new range of $1.78 - $1.88 and $3.43 - $3.53, respectively

* Integra lifesciences reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 revenue $249.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $243.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $992 million to $1.002 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integra lifesciences holdings corp says q2 gaap gross margin was 64.1% and adjusted gross margin was 69.2%

* Integra lifesciences holdings corp says raising organic sales guidance to 9%. For 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.44, revenue view $994.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S