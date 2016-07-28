BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Chart Industries Inc
* Chart Industries reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $247.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.9 million
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $912.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.75 to $0.95
* Sees full-year 2016 sales $850 million to $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.