BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Carbo Ceramics Inc
* Carbo announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.88
* Q2 revenue $20.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipate quarterly cash burn to improve next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.