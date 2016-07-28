July 28 Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Says production services segment revenue in q3 is estimated to be up approximately 10% to 15% compared to q2

* Says in q3 of 2016, drilling rig utilization is estimated to average 35% to 38%

* Pioneer energy services reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $62.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.31 excluding items

* Says production services segment margin is estimated to be 17% to 19% of revenues in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: