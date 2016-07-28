BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* Says production services segment revenue in q3 is estimated to be up approximately 10% to 15% compared to q2
* Says in q3 of 2016, drilling rig utilization is estimated to average 35% to 38%
* Pioneer energy services reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $62.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.31 excluding items
* Says production services segment margin is estimated to be 17% to 19% of revenues in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.