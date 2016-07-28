July 28 Air Products And Chemicals Inc
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Air products reports strong fiscal 2016 third quarter
results*
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 from continuing
operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.63 from continuing
operations
* Q3 sales $2.434 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.42 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $7.45 to
$7.55 from continuing operations
* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.91 to $2.01
from continuing operations
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $7.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
