July 28 Bunge Ltd
* Qtrly net sales $10,541 million versus $10,782 million
last year
* Lowered range of our previous food & ingredients outlook
to reflect continued challenging conditions in certain edible
oils markets
* In fertilizer, there is no change to our outlook, and we
continue to expect 2016 segment ebit to be approximately $30
million higher than last year
* In near term, slow farmer selling in Brazil, Argentina,
due to smaller than expected crops, lower prices, are negatively
impacting margins
* Continue to expect full-year 2016 eps growth
* Q2 revenue view $10.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In food & ingredients, we expect 2016 segment ebit to be
$10 to $30 million higher than last year's adjusted result of
$192 million
* Bunge reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.81
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "continue to expect earnings growth in 2016 with returns
on capital well above wacc"
* Second half 2016 earnings will be "weighted to Q4
coinciding with northern hemisphere harvests"
* In agribusiness, "expect mark-to-market gains we
benefitted from in q2 to largely reverse in q3"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: