July 28 Teranga Gold Corp

* Production and costs are on track to meet our full year guidance

* Expected reduced mill throughput is expected to be partially mitigated by commissioning of a second crusher and screen during Q3

* Teranga Gold sets new production records for second quarter and first six months

* Production of 52,540 ounces for Q2

* On track to produce between 200,000 and 215,000 ounces of gold in 2016