BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Teranga Gold Corp
* Production and costs are on track to meet our full year guidance
* Expected reduced mill throughput is expected to be partially mitigated by commissioning of a second crusher and screen during Q3
* Teranga Gold sets new production records for second quarter and first six months
* Production of 52,540 ounces for Q2
* On track to produce between 200,000 and 215,000 ounces of gold in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.