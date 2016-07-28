BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Allegion Plc
* Allegion plc sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.40
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.36, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $584.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $574.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.35 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 8 to 9 percent
* Year 2016 reported revenue up 5 to 6 percent on an organic basis
* Company continues to target full-year available cash flow of approximately $280 to $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
