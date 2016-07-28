July 28 Teleflex Inc

* Reported revenue growth of 3.0% to 4.0% and constant currency revenue growth of 5.0% to 6.0%

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.24, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teleflex reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.89 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $473.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $468.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 3 to 4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says raised 2016 guidance range for GAAP diluted EPS from $5.32 to $5.37 to $5.34 to $5.41

* Says raised 2016 guidance range for adjusted diluted EPS from $7.10 to $7.25 to $7.20 to $7.32