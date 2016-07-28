BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Sees FY non gaap earnings per share $4.50 to $4.65
* Sees FY non gaap total revenues $3,050 to $3,100 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.05, revenue view $3.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alexion reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.13
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 revenue $753 million versus I/B/E/S view $742.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY gaap earnings per share $1.91 to $2.26
* Sees FY gaap total revenues $3,050 to $3,100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.