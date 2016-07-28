BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Fifth Third Bancorp :
* Q2 tier 1 common ratio 9.94 percent versus. 9.81% at the end of q1
* 2Q16 net charge-offs of $87 million (0.37% of loans and leases) decreased from 1q16 ncos of $96 million (0.42% of loans and leases)
* Q2 book value per share of $20.09 up 3% from 1q16 and up 14% from 2q15; tangible book value per share of $16.93
* Q2 revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 revenue $518 million
* Q2 net interest income (on a fully taxable equivalent basis) of $908 million, flat sequentially and up 2 percent from 2q15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.03 percent versus. 10.91% percent at the end of q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
