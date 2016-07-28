July 28 CIT Group Inc
* CIT reports second quarter 2016 net income of $14 million
($0.07 per diluted share); income from continuing operations of
$181 million ($0.90 per diluted share)
* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $541 million vs I/B/E/S view of $620.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.7 according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly common equity tier 1 of 13.4 percent and total
capital ratio of 14.1 percent
* Sets July cash dividend of $0.15 per share
* Allowance for loan losses was $399 million at June 30,
2016
