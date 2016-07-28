July 28 Ingredion Inc

* Raises 2016 adjusted eps guidance range to $6.70-$6.90

* In 2016, cash generated by operations is expected to be in range of $725 million to $775 million

* In 2016, capital expenditures are anticipated to be $300 million

* Ingredion incorporated reports strong second quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.70 to $6.90

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.58

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S