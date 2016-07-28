BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Ingredion Inc
* Raises 2016 adjusted eps guidance range to $6.70-$6.90
* In 2016, cash generated by operations is expected to be in range of $725 million to $775 million
* In 2016, capital expenditures are anticipated to be $300 million
* Ingredion incorporated reports strong second quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.70 to $6.90
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
