BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 WiLAN Inc
* Q2 revenue $16 million versus $35 million
* Does not expect elimination of its research and development activities to have a material impact, if any, on its business activities
* Wilan reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Lan inc - cash operating expenses for q3 2016 are expected to be in range of $9.7 million to $11 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.