BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* Increased quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent, to $0.36 per share
* Q2 total revenues and other income $16,790 million versus $20,581 million last year
* Qtrly earnings include charge of $0.03 per share related to impairment of equity method investment held by mplx lp
* On july 20, extended trade receivables securitization facility for new three-year term and reduced capacity from $1 billion to $750 million
* Replaced existing bank revolving credit facility with four-year $2.5 billion bank revolving credit facility,364-day $1 billion bank revolving credit
* Q2 earnings include net benefit of $0.44/share primarily related to reversal of company's lower of cost or market inventory valuation reserve
* Marathon petroleum corporation reports second-quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.51
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly "earnings benefited from improving crack spreads"
* Refining & marketing segment income from operations was $1.08 billion in quarter, compared with $1.18 billion in same quarter of 2015
* Q2 revenue view $16.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.