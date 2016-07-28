July 28 Suncoke Energy Inc
* Year guidance for 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda of
$210 million to $235 million
* Suncoke energy inc says 2016 domestic coke production is
expected to be between 4.0 million and 4.1 million tons
* Q2 revenue view $286.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $292.7 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Suncoke energy inc says capital expenditures are
projected to be approximately $45 million for 2016
