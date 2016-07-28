July 28 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp

* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP qtrly net income per common unit $0.23

* Q2 revenue $181.4 million

* Partnership also reaffirmed its full-year outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda attributable to sxcp of $207 million to $217 million

* Remains on track to allocate approximately $60 million of cash towards de-levering its balance sheet in 2016