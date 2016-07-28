GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
July 28 Global Payments Inc
* For 2017 expects constant currency diluted cash earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.60
* Annual adjusted operating margin for fiscal 2017 is expected to expand by up to 70 basis points on a constant currency basis
* Board of directors has approved a change in company's fiscal year end from may 31 to december 31
* Will report transitional financial statements for seven-month period from june 1, 2016 to december 31, 2016 in february 2017
* Global payments reports fiscal 2016 earnings, establishes fiscal 2017 growth targets and announces fiscal year change to calendar year end
* Q4 cash earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 revenue $747.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $584.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Global payments inc says for fiscal 2017, company expects constant currency adjusted net revenue of $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.98, revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.