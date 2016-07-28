July 28 Global Payments Inc

* For 2017 expects constant currency diluted cash earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.60

* Annual adjusted operating margin for fiscal 2017 is expected to expand by up to 70 basis points on a constant currency basis

* Board of directors has approved a change in company's fiscal year end from may 31 to december 31

* Will report transitional financial statements for seven-month period from june 1, 2016 to december 31, 2016 in february 2017

* Global payments reports fiscal 2016 earnings, establishes fiscal 2017 growth targets and announces fiscal year change to calendar year end

* Q4 cash earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 revenue $747.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $584.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global payments inc says for fiscal 2017, company expects constant currency adjusted net revenue of $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.98, revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S