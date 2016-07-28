BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Independence Contract Drilling Inc :
* Charges incurred during q2 included $0.04per share, of retirement benefits associated with departure of executive officer
* Independence contract drilling, inc. Reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $15.2 million versus I/B/E/S VIEW $14.8 million
* Capital expenditure budget for second half of 2016 is $8.0 million
* Charges incurred during Q2 of 2016 included $0.01 per share, related to amortization of deferred financing costs
* At end of Q2, signed two six-month term contracts with new customer for mobilization of shaledriller rigs during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
