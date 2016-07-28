July 28 International Game Technology Plc Sees
Fy 2016 Capital Expenditures Excluding Upfront Lotto Concession
Payments Are Now Expected To Be $550
* Net debt is still expected to be $7,700-$7,900 million at
end of 2016
* International game technology plc reports second quarter
2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consolidated revenue grew 1% to $1,285 million from
$1,274 million in q2 of 2015
* Continues to expect adjusted ebitda of $1,740-$1,790
million for full year 2016 period
* $1,790 million for full year 2016
* $580 million
* Capital expenditures excluding upfront lotto concession
payments are now expected to be $550-$580 million for fy 2016
* Q2 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)