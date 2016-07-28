July 28 MPLX LP :

* Confirmed 2016 guidance of 12 to 15 percent distribution growth rate over prior year

* Announced Frank Semple will retire as vice chairman on oct. 31, 2016

* Sees 2016 growth capital expenditures $900 million to $1.2 billion

* MPLX LP sees 2016 net income $140 million to $240 million

* MPLX LP sees 2016 net cash provided by operating activities: $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion

* MPLX LP reports second-quarter 2016 financial results

* MPLX continues to anticipate its Marcellus and Utica shale processing facilities will average approximately 80 percent utilization for 2016

* Second-Quarter 2016 net income includes a non-cash impairment charge of $89 million related to an equity method investment