July 28 CoreSite :
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reports second quarter revenue and FFO per share growth of
18% and 31% year over year, respectively
* Q2 revenue rose 18.1 percent to $96.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.56 to $3.64
* Q2 FFO per share $0.89
* Says increasing its 2016 guidance for net income
attributable to common shares to a range of $1.41 to $1.49
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)