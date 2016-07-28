BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Oshkosh Corp
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view $5.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says now expects to recognize sales of approximately 175 M-ATVS in Q4 of fiscal 2016 in defense segment
* Oshkosh corporation reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 sales $1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.60 to $2.80
* Sees FY 2016 sales $6.0 billion to $6.1 billion
* Oshkosh Corp says declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share
* Oshkosh Corp says company expects fiscal 2016 net cash flow provided by operating activities of approximately $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
