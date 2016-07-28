BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
July 28 New Media Investment Group Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* New Media announces second quarter 2016 results and dividend of $0.33 per common share; announces the acquisition of the Fayetteville Publishing Company
* Q2 revenue rose 5.1 percent to $314.8 million
* New Media Investment Group Inc says deal valued at $18.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $311.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities