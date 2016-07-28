GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
July 28 GNC Holdings Inc :
* Suspended its previous earnings guidance for fiscal 2016
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.20per share
* Remains on track to meet its 2016 goal to refranchise 200 company-owned stores
* GNC Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* Q2 revenue $673.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $670.4 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 3.7 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GNC Holdings Inc says Robert F. Moran appointed interim CEO replacing Mike Archbold who is leaving company
* Same store sales decreased 3.7% in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
