July 28 Timken Co :

* Company expects 2016 revenue to be down approximately 6 percent in total versus 2015

* Mobile Industries reported second-quarter sales of $367.8 million, 5.4 percent lower than same period

* Timken co says 2016 mobile industries' sales expected to be down 6 to 7 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $2.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports second-quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 sales fell 7.5 percent to $674 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.80

* "expect target markets to weaken further in second half"

* Process industries sales of $305.8 million for Q2 declined 9.9 percent from same period a year ago

* Maintaining full-year adjusted earnings guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $691.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S