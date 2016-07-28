July 28 Colgate-Palmolive Co
* Colgate announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 sales $3.845 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.70 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
* Qtrly organic sales grew 4.5 percent
* Says North America net sales increased 2.0 percent in Q2
2016
* Says Latin America net sales decreased 16.5 percent in Q2
2016
* Expect a low to mid-single-digit net sales decline for
2016 due to continued currency headwinds
* Company says "Continue to anticipate another year of solid
organic sales growth in 2016 "
* Palmolive Co - "as we look ahead, macroeconomic conditions
and foreign exchange volatility remain challenging"
* Continue to expect 2016 earnings per share to be flat with
2015 on a dollar basis
* Planning for a year of gross margin expansion and expect
high double-digit earnings per share growth in 2016
