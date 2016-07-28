GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
July 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :
* Myers Squibb reports second quarter financial results
* Qtrly Opdivo worldwide revenues $840 million versus $122 million last year
* Qtrly Sprycel worldwide revenues $451 million versus $405 million last year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.65 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.43 to $2.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.