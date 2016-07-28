GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
July 28 International Paper Co :
* Consumer packaging operating profits were $73 million in q2 of 2016 compared with $25 million in q1 of 2016
* Special items in q2 of 2016 included a pre-tax charge of $28 million ($20 million after taxes)
* International paper reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 operating EPS $0.92
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 sales $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.31 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* International Paper Co says industrial packaging operating profits in q2 of 2016 were $487 million compared with $433 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.