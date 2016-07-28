July 28 International Paper Co :

* Consumer packaging operating profits were $73 million in q2 of 2016 compared with $25 million in q1 of 2016

* Special items in q2 of 2016 included a pre-tax charge of $28 million ($20 million after taxes)

* International paper reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 operating EPS $0.92

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 sales $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.31 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Paper Co says industrial packaging operating profits in q2 of 2016 were $487 million compared with $433 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: