GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
July 28 ConocoPhillips :
* Increasing its full-year 2016 production guidance to 1,540 to 1,570 mboed, reflecting strong year-to-date performance
* Third-Quarter 2016 production guidance is 1,510 to 1,550 mboed, which reflects significant planned turnaround activity during quarter.
* " price environment remains challenging, but our business is running well"
* Quarter 2016 results; continued strong operational performance
* Q2 loss per share $0.86
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track for first cargo from aplng train 2 in australia and first production from alder in europe in q4 of 2016.
* Lowering 2016 capital expenditures guidance from $5.7 billion to $5.5 billion.
* Exceeded second-quarter guidance with production of 1,546 mboed; increasing full-year guidance.
* Production for q2 of 2016 was 1,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed), a decrease of 49 mboed
* Second-Quarter 2016 adjusted loss per share $0.79 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.