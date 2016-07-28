GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
July 28 Hershey Co :
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.24 to $4.28 including items
* Business productivity and cost savings programs are on track with our targets
* Q2 China gross sales declined in line with expectations due to challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment
* Sees FY constant currency net sales growth of around 2.0% due to expectation of lower U.S. CMG category growth over remainder of year
* "over remainder of 2016, our cmg in-store merchandising, new products and consumer investment will be strong"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter results; updates outlook for 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 sales $1.638 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.61 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.77 to $3.86 including items
* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company expects fy gross margin to be slightly below last year due to unfavorable sales mix and higher commodity costs
* China Chocolate Category retail sales sequentially improved in q2 versus trends in q1
* Increases quarterly dividend by 6 percent
* Says board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class b common stock
* Company continues to estimates that full-year 2016 productivity and cost savings initiatives will be greater than our previous forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
