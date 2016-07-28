July 28 Middlefield Banc Corp
* Says has entered into an agreement and plan of
reorganization with Liberty
* In aggregate 45 percent of Liberty's shares of common
stock will be converted into Middlefield's common stock
* Company says transaction has been approved by boards of
directors of both Middlefield And Liberty
* Middlefield Banc Corp and Liberty Bank to merge
* Based on 20 day average stock price of MBCN as of July 26,
2016, indicated transaction value would be about $40.8 million
* Transaction to be accretive to earnings in year one and to
earn back tangible book value dilution created from transaction
in less than 4 years
