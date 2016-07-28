GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
July 28 Lendingtree Inc Says For Q3 Variable Marketing Margin Is Anticipated To Be In Range Of $35.0
* Year 2016 variable marketing margin and adjusted ebitda guidance
* $99.0 million, an increase of 38% - 42% over q3 2015
* $17.5 million, implying year-over-year growth of 50% - 59%
* $139 million, or 44% - 46% over full-year 2015
* Lendingtree inc says qtrly revenue from mortgage products of $56.0 million represents an increase of 51% over q2 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $97.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $387.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lendingtree inc says q2 variable marketing margin of $34.0 million; up 59% over q2 2015
* Year outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92
* Q2 earnings per share $0.71 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $94.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $95.5 million
* $36.5 million, growing 44% - 50% over q3 2015
* $390 million, or 49% - 53% over full-year 2015
* $66 million, or 57% - 62% compared to full-year 2015
* Lendingtree inc says total loan requests in quarter grew to 3.6 million, up 84% over q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.