GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
July 28 Abiomed Inc
* Abiomed announces q1 fy 2017 revenue of $103.0 million, up 40% over prior year
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $103 million versus i/b/e/s view $97.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Abiomed inc says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $435 million to $445 million
* Abiomed inc says maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin in range of 18% to 20%
* Fy2017 revenue view $439.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.