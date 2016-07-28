July 28 MSCI Inc :
* Board of directors authorize a 27.3% increase in regular
quarterly cash dividend to $0.28 per share
* Full-Year 2016 net cash provided by operating activities
is expected to be in range of $320 million to $350 million
* Full-Year 2016 free cash flow is expected to be in range
of $270 million to $310 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $286.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI reports financial results for second quarter and six
months 2016
* Q2 revenue $290.6 million versus $270.6 million
* Full-Year 2016 capex, which includes capitalized software
developments costs, is expected to be in range of $40 million to
$50 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.69
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.77
