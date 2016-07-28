July 28 S&P Global Inc :

* Says 2016 adjusted guidance has been updated to reflect pending close of sale of J.D. Power in Q3

* Increasing 2016 adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.05 to a range of $5.05 to $5.20

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reducing 2016 revenue guidance to mid single-digit growth

* Qtrly S&P Global ratings revenue increase of 4% to $682 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.44

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

* Q2 revenue $1.48 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing FY adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.05 to a range of $5.05 to $5.20