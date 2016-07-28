July 28 Surmodics Inc :
* Surmodics reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Raises FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view to $0.98
to $1.08
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.30 from continuing
operations
* Q3 revenue $20 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.3 million
* Raises fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view to $0.52 to
$0.59
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $68 million to $70 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $65.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
