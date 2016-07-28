July 28 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co :
* Revised its net sales outlook and now expects full year
net sales of 5% to 7% below prior year on a reported basis
* Revised its net sales outlook and now expects full year
net sales of 0% to 2% below prior year on a constant dollar
basis
* Mead Johnson Nutrition reports second quarter and first
half 2016 results; reaffirms 2016 eps guidance; announces an
expansion of cost productivity program
* Reaffirms fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view $2.91 to
$3.03
* Q2 earnings per share $0.83
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $3.48
to $3.60
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88 excluding items
* Qtrly net sales $941.5 million versus $1,032.4 million
* Q2 revenue view $963.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $3.88
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $966.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
