July 28 Sealed Air Corp
* Sealed Air reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $6.85 billion
* Q2 sales $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sealed Air says continues to anticipate 2016 free cash
flow to be approximately $550 million, including capital
expenditures of approximately $275 million
* Says updated 2016 outlook
* FY2016 revenue view $6.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters
* Says outlook for adjusted EPS is expected to be at high
end of previous guidance range of $2.52 to $2.60 for 2016
* Sealed Air Corp says currency is expected to have a
negative impact of approximately $275 million on net sales and
$45 million on adjusted EBITDA for FY
