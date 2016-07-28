July 28 Scana Corp
* Scana reports financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
* Scana corp qtrly operating revenues $905 million versus
$967 million last year
* Q2 revenue view $986.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms its targeted average annual earnings per share
growth rate range to be negative 6 to 0 percent over next 3 to 5
years
* Reaffirms targeted average annual growth rate for
GAAP-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share to be 4-6
percent over next 3 to 5 years
* Reaffirms guidance for 2016 GAAP-adjusted
weather-normalized earnings per share of $3.90 to $4.10,with
internal target of $4.00 per share
