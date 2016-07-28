July 28 Federal Signal Corp
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.07per share
* Federal signal corporation reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales fell 16 percent to $172.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75
* Expect that temporary profit deferral could reduce 2016
eps outlook by up to $0.05
* Temporary profit deferral related to implication of JJE
acquisition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: